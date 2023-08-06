Perry Johnson Hits 40,000 Donors, Key for GOP Debates

Businessman and entrepreneur Perry Johnson, a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, announced this past weekend he has reached the threshold of 40,000 unique donors as required by the Republican National Committee to participate in the first primary debate on Aug. 23.

Johnson, a pro-MAGA candidate who has been advocating a 2% cut in nonessential federal programs, has become a rising star among grassroots conservatives.

In July Johnson finished second place in Turning Point USA's Action Summit straw poll.

According to his campaign, he also has met another RNC requirement: having 200 donors across 20 states.

While closing in on the potential to join the Aug. 23 RNC debate in Milwaukee, Johnson still has polling hurdles to cross.

The RNC requires candidates to poll at least 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina).

Johnson's campaign said he earned at least 1% in three national polls last week, including one debate-stage qualifying poll. It did not identify the polls, but a recent McLaughlin poll had Johnson at 1%.

"I know when I get on the debate stage that my Two-Cents Plan will resonate with every American family who is struggling to stay afloat under Joe Biden’s debt and inflation crisis," Johnson said in a press release announcing his 40,000 donor achievement.

His book, "Two Cents To Save America," with a foreword by economist Arthur Laffer, outlines a plan to cut 2 cents off of every dollar in federal discretionary spending to end inflation and solve the debt crisis.

A Michigan-based multimillionaire, Johnson made his fortune by helping to rescue the U.S. auto industry by developing the first international ISO quality standards for car manufacturing.

"Politicians on both sides of the aisle are rapidly spending away our children's futures, and it's time we bring some fiscal common sense back to D.C. with my plan," Johnson said.

"The very future of our nation is at stake, and we must not only protect it, but actively work to bring back prosperity for future generations," he added.