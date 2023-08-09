×
Tags: perry johnson | art | hunter biden | corruption | biden administration

Perry Johnson to Newsmax: 'Serious Problems' With Biden Admin

Wednesday, 09 August 2023 05:36 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate and Michigan entrepreneur Perry Johnson told Newsmax on Wednesday that "serious problems" regarding foreign corruption allegations are present within the Biden administration.

"We have serious problems with the Biden administration," Johnson told "American Agenda." "There is no question that he had $10 million go to various shell companies. Those are all family members.

"And I asked you this question," Johnson continued. "I want you to think about it. We have Hunter Biden," who's yet been "paid somewhere around $1.4 million per painting, and he started painting at the age of, what, 50? Is he the next Picasso?"

In October, 2021, the National Legal and Policy Center to the Department of the Treasury proposed what has been dubbed the "Hunter Biden Rule." NLPC proposed the rule to hold art galleries to the same money-laundering standards as banks.




