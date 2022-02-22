'People's Convoy' Organizers to Newsmax: We'll Be Peaceful, Start With Prayer

"People's Convoy" co-organizers say their chain of trucks driving from coast-to-coast starting Wednesday will be peaceful and will kick off with prayer — and they aren't worried how the media tries to spin it, since their actions will be obvious to everyone watching.

In an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.," Brian Brase and Marcus Summers said media will be embedded with them and their route will be publicized. Although several other convoys also plan to make similar drives to Washington and some have different agendas, they have spoken to some of the ones who are of like mind and some of them even plan to join up en route.

The convoy kicks off Wednesday in Adelanto, Calif., and arrives March 5, in the Washington, D.C., Beltway area. That's four days after Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech, when government officials have feared protests from truckers or others might occur.

"We've preached from the very beginning that this is a peaceful movement across the country," Brase said. "And while we are keeping some of our plans pretty close to the chest, it'll be pretty clear that the People's Convoy is peaceful."

The convoy is inspired by the similar movement in Canada that shut down parts of the Canadian capital as well as bridges linking Canada and the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau eventual invoked emergency powers to end the truckers' action.

Summers said the convoy intends to "hold the line" until all the federal mandates are lifted, "from healthcare to pilots to military.

The group also wants to see accountability in the form of congressional hearings on the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the federal response to it.

"So we're looking for, obviously, restoration of our liberty and freedoms," Brase said. "You know our civil liberties, our freedoms as Americans as part of this and then ultimately it's ending that emergency powers authorization that is in there, that state of emergency. If we get that state of emergency ended, then the mandates can go with it. And so that's what we're trying."

