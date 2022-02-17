US Convoy Organizer to Newsmax: 'Mothers Coming Out Swinging'

American mothers are getting behind The People's Convoy, a U.S. protest calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic mandates, organizer Maureen Steele told Newsmax on Thursday.

"There's at least a dozen mothers groups that have come forward," Steele told Thursday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "If you back mothers into a corner like that – by attacking their children – you're going to lose a large voting group, that's for sure.

"The mothers are coming out swinging."

Steele, who is organizing an American trucker convoy from California across America, starting next Wednesday, said mothers groups are organizing to supply the truckers with care packages, including food and water.

Former President Donald Trump had famously appealed to suburban moms during the 2020 presidential campaign, joking "please like me," but President Joe Biden and Democrat states have lost momentum with the voting bloc amid mask and vaccine mandates, particularly with school children.

It is not just mothers either, she told host Eric Bolling, adding LGBTQ groups are seeking to get on board with the protest against pandemic mandates, which has been building "infrastructure" to mimic the Canadian trucker protest that has landed in Ottawa.

"This is everybody," Steele told Bolling. "This is the entire country, every walk of life, every nationality, every facet of community that you can imagine is on board for freedom. We deserve nothing less."

Steele said the funding for the convoy is planning to hold donations with a private bank to keep them from being frozen by government opposition, as she expects counter-protests.

"So our funds should not be able to be frozen or hijacked, and all the money is being held by this third-party firm, so we can assure that it absolutely gets to the truckers and it's clean," she said. "That's why it took so long.

"We have such an infrastructure built for this operation. It took us a while before we could come out."

Steele's convoy will be making stops in Arizona and Texas and its final destination is not being disclosed, potentially keep the expected opposition from anticipating its moves.

The People's Convoy Facebook page has more than 101,900 followers, and Steele told Newsmax earlier Wednesday there are about 1,000 truckers signing up to join the protest against emergency orders.

"We demand the declaration of the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished Constitution reign supreme," the group's website read.

