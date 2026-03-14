Newsmax's Babb: More Marines, Sailors Deploy to Middle East

The Pentagon is sending thousands more Marines and sailors to the Middle East as Iran intensifies attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, according to two senior military officials who spoke with Newsmax.

Newsmax national security correspondent Carla Babb confirmed Saturday that the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship and the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are deploying to the region after operating in the Philippine Sea this week.

USS Tripoli carries about 2,500 sailors and Marines.

Speaking to Newsmax on condition of anonymity, one senior military official said additional ships are also deploying to the region, but ruled out the other two vessels in the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group.

The amphibious transport docks USS San Diego and USS New Orleans make up the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group with USS Tripoli.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth approved the deployment at the request of Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East.

The move comes as Iran’s attacks on the Strait of Hormuz have essentially blocked traffic through the strategic waterway, sending oil and gas prices soaring because of the disruption.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that the United States has already destroyed "100%" of Iran’s military capability and said other nations should help reopen the key shipping route.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump wrote.

The United States is now more than two weeks into a war against Iran launched with ally Israel on Feb. 28.

President Trump has repeatedly said the conflict will end soon, even as additional forces move into the region.

Marine Expeditionary Units are capable of launching attacks on land targets from the sea if needed.

The president has said the war is aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which the administration said were "significantly degraded" last June.

Iran’s longtime leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in one of the early Israeli airstrikes on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli assault.

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