Trump: Countries Will Send Warships to Keep Hormuz Open

President Donald Trump said Saturday that multiple countries will send warships alongside the United States to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open amid tensions with Iran.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said nations affected by Iran's attempted closure of the key shipping route will deploy vessels to help secure the waterway, and added that the United States has already destroyed Iran's military capabilities.

He warned, though, that Tehran could still threaten the waterway with limited attacks.

"We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," he wrote.

Trump added that he hopes that countries dependent on the strait, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, will send ships to the area.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump wrote.

The president also said U.S. forces will continue striking Iranian targets to secure the waterway.

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he wrote. "One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"

A day earlier, Trump said the U.S. destroyed military sites on an island vital to Iran's oil network and warned that its oil infrastructure could be next if Iran continues to interfere with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said U.S. forces on Friday "obliterated" targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which is home to the primary terminal that handles the country's oil exports. The speaker of the Iranian parliament had warned that such strikes would provoke a new level of retaliation.

Meanwhile, an American official said 2,500 more Marines and an amphibious assault ship are being sent to the Middle East.

Iran has continued to launch widespread missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passes, even as U.S. and Israeli warplanes pummel military and other targets across Iran.

Trump's full post:

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are. Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE! President DONALD J. TRUMP."