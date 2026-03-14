US Issues New Exit Warning for Americans in Iraq

The United States on Saturday urged Americans in Iraq to leave immediately, warning that Iran-aligned militias have carried out attacks on U.S. citizens and U.S.-associated targets across the country, including in the Kurdistan region, and that the threat extends from Baghdad to Erbil.

A security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said Americans should not attempt to travel to the embassy or the consulate in Erbil because of the ongoing risk of rockets, drones, and mortars in Iraqi airspace.

The embassy also posted a shorter "Actions to Take" message on X telling U.S. nationals to "Leave Iraq now," enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, keep travel documents ready, and monitor official guidance.

The embassy security alert said militias aligned with Iran had attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad on multiple occasions and that repeated attacks also occurred near Erbil International Airport and the U.S. Consulate General.

It said commercial flights from Iraq were not operating and pointed Americans to possible land routes through Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, while cautioning that border crossings could close with little notice.

The alert builds on the State Department's Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq, which says Americans should not travel there for any reason and should leave if they are in the country.

The department said on March 2 that it had ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees to leave Iraq because of security concerns.

The department also issued a worldwide caution on Feb. 28 telling Americans, especially in the Middle East, to expect possible travel disruptions because of periodic airspace closures following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran.

Reuters reported Saturday, citing Iraqi security sources, that missiles hit the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and struck a helipad, sending smoke rising above the compound.

The embassy alert did not classify the directive to leave Iraq as an "evacuation."

It said the U.S. government was prepared to provide Americans in Iraq with the latest information on available departure options if they wished to leave.

Reuters contributed to this report.