Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'No Mathematical Way' for Sen. Casey to Win Senate Race

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Senate race between Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat incumbent Bob Casey, D-Pa., is "over" because there's "no mathematical way" for Casey to overcome McCormick's lead in a recount.

The unofficial results in the Keystone State race have triggered a legally-required statewide recount. Decision Desk HQ had McCormick ahead 48.9%-48.5% as of 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday — a difference of 28,110 votes among the more than 6.7 million that were cast.

"Dave McCormick, we were very supportive, of course, and he's going to be — and he is — the Senate-elect because there's no mathematical way for this recount to have any meaning whatsoever," Meuser said during an appearance on "National Report." "You can go back to 1974, where there was only about 100-vote difference where it ever got overturned. When we're dealing with as many as 30,000 in favor of Dave McCormick at this point in the game, when they're going to recount 40,000, you're going to need as much as 86% in favor of Casey, and that's simply not going to happen. I mean, even in Philadelphia, he received no more than, I think it was, 76% or 77%."

"So, it's over," he continued. "This recount under 0.5% is not necessarily required by law in Pennsylvania. You can have a recount, but the Casey camp could say, 'Look, we know this isn't going to happen, so we're going to concede,' and they should because this is going to cost Pennsylvania, by the way, over $1 million to do the recount, and Dave won fair and square. … But if we do the recount, by the way, we'll know for sure. It will begin early next week, and we'll know; it will be over, probably, the day before Thanksgiving."

The Pennsylvania congressman said "there's far better ways" to conduct an election and pointed to Florida as an example of a state that successfully revamped its voting system after encountering problems.

"Florida should be the model," Meuser said. "After 2002, with the Bush-Gore [contest], that kind of set the stage for their redoing and remodeling their election procedures, and now, Florida works flawlessly. Just like in anything, why doesn't government do what business does? Follow the leader until you're that good — where you have to compete and beat yourself. Florida is done an hour after the votes close, they require ID, it's paper ballots. They do have early voting that they begin the count properly. So, there are ways of doing this in Pennsylvania, even though we saw it through pretty well, I would say, because we had a lot of protect-the-vote initiatives in place. We're satisfied that the votes were fair and free. Nevertheless, not requiring ID in Pennsylvania and in California is totally ridiculous."

