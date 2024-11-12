WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: david mccormick | chuck schumer | pennsylvania | senate

Sen.-Elect McCormick Invited to Orientation

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 11:35 AM EST

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., invited Pennsylvania Republican David McCormick to the Senate orientation this week after previously not extending an opportunity due to uncounted ballots in the Keystone State.

Schumer on Sunday had declined to officially invite McCormick to the customary Senate orientation as incumbent Bob Casey had not yet conceded. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick last week, with GOP strategists claiming that Casey's 35,000-vote deficit could not be erased with the outstanding ballots.

"Ruben Gallego and David McCormick have been invited to attend orientation," a spokesperson for Schumer told reporters.

Responding on X, McCormick wrote on X: "Looking forward to joining the Senate freshman class of 2025 for orientation this week! I'm honored to represent the people of Pennsylvania and will fight hard to make sure their voices are heard in Washington. Let's get to work!"

On Monday, the Casey campaign declined to conceded and wrote: "As state officials have made clear, counties across Pennsylvania are still processing ballots and need time to tabulate remaining votes. There are more than 100,000 ballots left to be counted — including tens of thousands of provisional ballots in counties favorable to Senator Casey — and just yesterday, officials reaffirmed that tens of thousands of mail ballots remain. Pennsylvanians deserve to have their voices heard, and the process of tabulating votes will continue in the coming days."

Schumer will be stepping down from his majority leadership position in January after Republicans flipped the upper chamber, claiming a 53-seat majority as of Tuesday.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


