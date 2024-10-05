John Bolton to Newsmax: 'No Chance' Harris Brings Mideast Peace

Former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, admitted to Newsmax Trump is the only hope for peace in the Middle East.

Bolton has said he would write in Dick Cheney for president this November. Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

In a foreign policy discussion on the latest Israel-Iran standoff, Bolton told Saturday's "America Right Now" there is "not a chance" a potential President Harris would do anything he recommends as the only way forward for Mideast peace.

"I think there's no chance of that," Bolton told host Tom Basile. "I think it would look like the fourth term of the Obama administration, as many people have said."

Bolton reiterated his two key positions this week on the only way forward for Israel and Middle East peace Saturday: 1. "This is the moment" for Israel to take out Iran's nuclear program; 2. This is the time for regime change in Iran, and at least helping show the Iranian people their leadership is not the way forward.

"I think this is the moment for Israel to strike," Bolton told Basile. "Now they've got complications to deal with. They've got to worry about the extraordinarily large Hezbollah missile arsenal that still exists.

"They've got to be thinking prudently, but in terms of the most desirable target for Israel at this point, undoubtedly, the nuclear weapons program in Iran."

Many America First foreign policy backers, including former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party, became an independent and has endorsed Trump, have urged the U.S. to stay out of regime-change wars as the way avoid a nuclear World War III.

But Bolton, who Trump has called a warmonger and once fired as his national security adviser, is steadfast is believing Iran's regime has to be toppled sooner than later as the only way there will be a lasting peace in the Middle East.

"Well, having seen the impact of one year of conflict in the Middle East with Israel really defending the United States and the West from this kind of terrorist threat, I think it's inescapable that the only way there will be peace and security in the Middle East is when the regime of the ayatollahs in Iran is overthrown," Bolton said.

"And I think an attack against the nuclear weapons program and attack against Revolutionary Guard and conventional Iranian military facilities, perhaps an attack against the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island, where the main export terminal is located for Iran: All of these things will show to the Iranian people, who are enormously dissatisfied with the regime in Tehran, that things will only get better for them when that regime goes.

"It's no guarantee that peace and stability will exist. There are plenty of other terrorist threats in the region to be sure, but as long as Iran continues with its current fanatic ideology, there's no foundation, no way there can be a stable peace in the region."

The current standoff between Iran and Israel is a war, whether President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris are willing to admit it, according to Bolton.

"I think the fundamental mistake that the White House has made is not recognizing for literally a year from the time of the Hamas attack that this is not a Palestinian or Gazan war against Israel: This is an Iranian war against Israel through its terrorist proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and others, but now increasingly through direct attack from ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones from Iran," Bolton said.

"So events are very fast moving in the region and I think moving toward very decisive action, potentially by Israel, both in Lebanon and against Iran directly."

Biden continues to make the fatal mistake of signaling to Iran that he disagrees with Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism from Iranian proxies and direct strikes of 181 ballistic missiles.

"It's a mistake, on two levels," Bolton said. "On one level, it's just simply reprehensible. Iran is an enemy of the United States. Let's be clear: Their nuclear program threatens us as well as Israel, as well as the Gulf Arab states.

"So here you have the president of the United States publicly telling an enemy of the United States what a friend of the United States should do, and showing that we are probably in disagreement with Israel. You just don't do that.

"Even if that's Biden's opinion. You don't say it publicly when Israel finds itself threatened existentially by this Iranian nuclear capability.

"Second, on the substance, he's just wrong. I think it should precisely be Iran's nuclear weapons program that Israel goes after. We should have gone after it before. Instead, we've wasted close to 30 years on failed — indeed, in some cases — just fatuous diplomatic efforts.

"And year by year Iran has gotten closer to deliverable nuclear weapons."

