John Bolton to Newsmax: Israel Sees Biden's Stance as 'Irrelevant'

Israel will consider President Joe Biden's stance on its response to Iran as "irrelevant" as long as the White House refuses to accept that Iran, not its proxies, is the true adversary, former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Friday.

"I think what we're seeing is confusion in the Biden White House," Bolton told "Wake Up America." "They believed for 3½ years that they could talk Iran back into an agreement on the 2015 nuclear deal, a catastrophic mistake of the Obama administration."

And until the White House accepts Iran poses the true threat, "their commentary is going to be irrelevant to Israel," Bolton said.

When Israel took out Hezbollah Sec. Gen. Hassan Nasrallah, a survey of Israelis showed 83% of the respondents did not believe the United States should have been consulted first, Bolton added.

"Israel needs to do what it needs to do to defend itself and not be pressured – as it has been in the past by the Biden administration," Bolton concluded. "This is truly existential, the kind of threat that Israel faces from Iran's nuclear weapons, which by the way, are a significant threat to the United States and its Arab friends in the region as well."

