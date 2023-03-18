AG Paxton to Newsmax: Dems 'Weaponized' Legal System to Get Trump

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, told Newsmax Saturday that Democrats have "weaponized" the legal system across the country over the past four years just to keep former President Donald Trump out of office with "political" prosecutions.

"I think people can see that [Democrats have] weaponized the legal system across the nation. And they've done it over the last two, three, four years very effectively to take out their political opponents," Paxton said on "Wake Up America" Saturday. "Obviously [Trump has] announced for president. The primaries coming up, and they're doing their best to take him out. I don't believe any of it."

Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday that he expects he will be indicted and arrested in New York City regarding the case of ex-porn star Stormy Daniels and Trump's alleged $130,000 hush-money payment to conceal an affair the two had prior to the 2016 presidential race.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office, which has allowed records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote.

"Protest, take our nation back!"

Paxton said: "I think they've spent years trying to figure out how to get him out of office, and now there's they're trying to keep him out of office. You got the FBI and the Department of Justice doing what they do, which is turning these things into political battles."

Paxton said that if he is indicted, Trump will likely call New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James as a witness at his criminal trial because she campaigned and raised money based on her promise to "get Trump" if elected.

"I would do that," he said. "But you're talking about a jury pool that probably isn't favorable to the president. That's one of the reasons they would do it there. If they find out it's Donald Trump, it's almost like you're guilty just because they disagree with his policies; and that's the sad part of our justice system. Now, it's become so political that even jury pools are suspect in places like New York."

Paxton said the prosecution may also be designed not only to hurt Trump financially, but also to make law firms deny representing him because of potential damage and financial losses to their organizations.

"I'm really concerned about that, because that's happening to a lot of us," Paxton said. "It's happened to me. It's happened to people on my staff. They go after you. They go after you and try to chill people from wanting to work for you, and obviously that's an extreme threat."

