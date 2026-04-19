James Comer to Newsmax: Trump Has All Options on Table With Iran

Options concerning Iran are wide open for President Donald Trump because the country's leaders again have shown "you can’t trust their word," House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Sunday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend," Comer said Iran’s latest actions — including violating a ceasefire and threatening to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz — underscore why the Trump administration is keeping every option on the table as tensions escalate.

"Well, I think everything is on the table," Comer told co-hosts Kenzie Beach and Kyle Lowder.

"Iran has proven, once again, you can’t trust their word when they say there's a ceasefire," he said.

Comer emphasized that Trump entered negotiations with clear-eyed realism about Tehran's track record and has already demonstrated he is prepared to act decisively if necessary.

The congressman pointed to two key U.S. objectives: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring the free flow of commerce through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

"I think he’s already demonstrated to Iran he’s not messing around," Comer said, adding that the president expects both compliance on nuclear issues and stability in global shipping lanes.

The current ceasefire is set to expire within days, with U.S. officials warning that failure to reach a new agreement could lead to renewed hostilities.

Trump convened a high-level Situation Room meeting over the weekend with top national security officials to weigh next steps, according to multiple reports.

While Comer acknowledged that most lawmakers are reluctant to support deploying U.S. troops on the ground, he argued that the current crisis is the result of what he described as the Obama administration’s failed Iran policy.

"Iran was given a boatload of cash … and we’ve known for the past decade that they've gone back on that agreement," Comer said.

He added that Iran’s recent behavior only reinforces global concerns about its ambitions and conduct.

"Most people in the world would agree that Iran doesn't need to have nuclear capabilities," Comer said, citing the regime's history of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.

Beyond foreign policy, Comer also weighed in on domestic developments, praising Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s push to refer officials involved in past investigations of Trump to the Department of Justice.

"The government was weaponized against President Trump," Comer said, expressing hope that new leadership at DOJ will pursue accountability.

As tensions abroad intensify and investigations at home move forward, Comer made clear that Republicans are largely aligned behind Trump’s leadership — both in confronting adversaries like Iran and in addressing what they view as past abuses of power in Washington.

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