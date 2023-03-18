Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Hunt a 'Violation of Due Process'

The potential indictment of former President Donald Trump is eventually "going to be dismissed" and the attempt by George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is going to backfire, according to former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"Sometimes the prosecution can stink so bad, it just has to be dismissed; basically it's a violation of due process — to be a little more legal about it," Giuliani told "Saturday Report."

"Prosecutors have come out against this, and said, 'Hey, don't do this: This will get him elected president,'" Giuliani added. "This is such a miscarriage of justice, it'll get him elected president."

Giuliani denounced the restarted effort of the "zombie" case to find a crime in Trump's hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, noting the case has been dropped federally and is a mere misdemeanor locally in New York City.

"Well, this would be the final affirmation that this very storied, illustrious district attorney's office has become nothing more than a steep place in an authoritarian state," Giuliani said. "This is a completely political prosecution. It has zero to do with the law — zero.

"This is not a violation of any law, anywhere," Giuliani continued to host Rita Cosby. "First of all, it was investigated by the U.S. attorney's office, and the reason they dropped this case, among others is they declared [former Trump "fixer" Michael] Cohen completely incredible. They wouldn't support him in front of a federal court."

Giuliani noted Cohen has been convicted and is a known "liar," so using him in the case imperils it.

"I would guarantee you, you give me two hours with this guy on the witness stand and he'll come off crying and wetting his pants," Giuliani said. "He is not just the usual liar. He's the kind of liar that's declared by a federal prosecutor: 'You can't use him; he's toxic.

"He's toxic not only to the case but to the reputation of the district attorney's office."

Ultimately, the indictment of Trump by Bragg is an indictment of the Democratic Party rule in America, Giuliani concluded.

"This is a great illustration of what's wrong with Biden's Democrat Party," he said. "Bragg isn't just in New York. Soros put about 50 of these people all over America. These are people who dismissed all the cases against the rioters who kill people."

