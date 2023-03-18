Reaction Suggests Trump Arrest Will Make Him Stronger

Opposite sides of the political spectrum are in agreement that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's seeking to indict former President Donald Trump ultimately will make him only stronger in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Reaction included shock, including from Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has said he will be backing Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

"If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Musk tweeted.

Musk's prediction was shared by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who tweeted a similar sentiment as Musk, saying this continued search for a crime of Trump will only make Democrats' political rival stronger.

"If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win," she wrote. "And those Republicans that stand by and cheer for his persecution or do nothing to stop it will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, scorned, and punished by the base.

"President Trump did nothing wrong and has always fought for the American people, and we all know it, which is why we love him. And any Republican who thinks the Democrats will stop this madness once Trump is out of the way is fooling themselves."

Greene also denounced the weaponization of government against dissent and its political rivals.

"Weaponized Government and Political Persecution are new chapters in their playbook and they will use those methods against anyone who stands in their way," she continued. "And we are absolutely fed up with the two-tiered justice system or rather INJUSTICE system in America. The base has had enough of Republicans that won't stand up for the people and against the Democrats war against Trump, his admin, his supporters, and traditional values."

Even President Joe Biden's former White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted, in a column for MSNBC, the possibility the pending arrest is going to be used by Trump to amp up his base and gain political steam.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has served as Trump's personal attorney in the past — but not at this time — says this ultimately is going to get Trump elected.

"Prosecutors have come out against this, and said, 'Hey, don't do this: This will get him elected president,'" Giuliani told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "This is such a miscarriage of justice, it'll get him elected president."

Former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., denounced the Democrat DA putting a "cloud" over Trump to impact the next presidential election.

"There's no doubt that Alvin Bragg is disgracing himself and this office," King told host Rita Cosby. "More than that, this is hurting the entire country to put the country through this and to put this cloud over the next presidential election."