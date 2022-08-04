Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Not Looking to Solve Border Problem

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax that the Biden administration does not want to solve the border crisis.

Paxton’s remarks came during an interview on Thursday’s “National Report.” He was asked why he thinks top administration officials are not visiting the southern border.

He replied: "I don't think they really want to solve the problem. They created the problem. This is a self-made problem that started immediately in the Biden administration when they started inviting the cartels to bring people to them. Then they agreed to transport them around the United States.

"They're not looking to solve this problem. They're happy with the direction it's going. This is not a problem for them."

When asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser making overtures for federal aid as a result of Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border and to their cities, Paxton said: "I think D.C. has about 4,000 immigrants. We have that many almost every day. So it's a little ironic that she's complaining about the trouble and difficulty they cause."

Meanwhile, Paxton noted that the cartels "are not running away from the Border Patrol. They're trying to get as many [immigrants] to the Border Patrol. Then a handoff is made, and the Border Patrol processes these people, and, of course, they don't tell us where they’re going.

“But it seems like they're trying to get as many of these illegal immigrants to Republican states as possible. The downside to the Republican states is they have to bear the social and economic costs of this, as well as the potential in the future that these people will be given amnesty."

Meanwhile, Paxton says he hopes ongoing investigations into the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting answer some key questions.

"I certainly hope that they end up coming out with a report explaining why it happened," he said. "I think the public needs to understand why it took so long to get in that school and why so many children had to die."

