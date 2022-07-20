Ken Paxton to Newsmax: D.C. Mayor Hypocritical on Migrant Busing

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax that Muriel Bowser's opposition to Texas busing illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., demonstrates the mayor's hypocrisy.

During a Wednesday appearance on "American Agenda," Paxton called out Bowser's recent comments on CBS, where she claimed Texas officials were tricking migrants into getting on the buses. The Republican attorney general starkly denied any ruse was afoot.

"Apparently, she has a sanctuary city, but she doesn't really want people coming there," Paxton said. "So, she's open to illegal immigration. She's encouraged it along with the Biden administration. And when they actually show up in her district, she complains about it and says, 'They should stay in Texas, and we should deal with it.'"

"It's just very hypocritical for her criticizing us, and when they show up in her district, she doesn't want them," he added.

Paxton also took issue with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' consistent claims the southern border is "secure," despite record levels of illegal border crossings.

"He's lying," the state prosecutor stated. "There's no way that the numbers back that up. He knows the numbers don't back it up

"It's as unsecure, by the numbers — look at the numbers — as it's ever been. And so, he's literally just lying to the American public."

Despite a slight drop in illegal crossings last month, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped a whopping 1,746,119 illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since Oct. 1.

According to data from the CBP, that is the most recorded for any fiscal year since 1960.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!