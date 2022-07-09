Texas AG Demands Biden Apologize Over Mounted Border Agents Controversy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton demanded on Friday that the Biden administration apologize for accusing four mounted Customs and Border Protection agents riding with split reins of whipping Haitian migrants.

According to the New York Post, Paxton on Friday said of the Biden administration,"There's no doubt this was political.

"And it's really unfortunate that these border agents who've given their lives to securing our border and defending Americans [sic]," he added. "And here they are being punished; they should be rewarded."

This week a 511-page report, released by the Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility, found that the whipping allegations were false, clearing the agents.