×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul | hawley | tiktok | legislation | ban | unconstitutional

Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: Unconstitutional to Ban TikTok

By    |   Wednesday, 29 March 2023 09:54 PM EDT

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul ridiculed fellow Republican Josh Hawley's attempt Wednesday to force a vote on legislation effectively banning the use of the TikTok social media platform, decrying it as unconstitutional from a First Amendment perspective.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" hours after Paul blocked Hawley's measure with an objection, Paul also suggested it was hypocritical to ban TikTok on concerns that the company's owner, Chinese technology firm ByteDance, shared data with the Chinese government.

"So every social media company does this," Paul said, referring to the collection of data. "What's alarming is that in our country, the ones that are owned by U.S. entities are sharing that with the U.S. government."

Paul's comment was in reference to revelations disclosed in what has become known as the "Twitter Files," reports based on the internal communications of Twitter that unveiled collaboration between company and government officials to censor information and individuals the government sought to silence or diminish.

"So I have a great deal of problem with all these companies sharing data, and I don't like it," Paul added. "But the First Amendment trumps my dislike for their business practice. If you don't like it, don't use them.

"And so I think that there's a lot of privacy violations that may or may not be in the purview of government, but they are in the purview of the consumer. So quit using them. And people don't like it. If you don't like TikTok, don't use it. But I don't think you can tell 150 million Americans who are doing it, 'You're no longer allowed to do it. You are no longer to allow to have your freedom of speech on this website or this social media app.'

"I think that will be declared unconstitutional."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul ridiculed fellow Republican Josh Hawley's attempt Wednesday to force a vote on legislation effectively banning the use of the TikTok social media platform, decrying it as unconstitutional from a First Amendment perspective.
paul, hawley, tiktok, legislation, ban, unconstitutional
340
2023-54-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved