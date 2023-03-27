Rep. Ellzey to Newsmax: No Excuse for Any Lawmaker to Oppose TikTok Ban

U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday there is no excuse for any lawmaker to be against banning TikTok, a social media app with more than 150 million American users that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Democrats such as Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have voiced their opposition to a nationwide ban of the app.

“They're clearly not reading the room when they're doing that,” Ellzey told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “TikTok is harvesting Americans’ information and patterns of life at all ages right now, and what they're doing is they're harvesting information about the future leaders, the future military members of our country and it's very, very dangerous.”

TikTok’s owner ByteDance is “subject to all the influence, guidance, and de facto control to which the Chinese Communist Party now subjects all PRC technology companies,” according to a report last week to Australia’s Senate Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media.

“Everything that the Communist Chinese Party does is a military operation, and it's a tracking system,” Ellzey said. “… You track patterns of life for a military enemy, and that's exactly what they're doing. So, when it comes to TikTok, they've got an entire three generations of Americans that they are gathering the information on for future malfeasance, and we need to ban TikTok right away.”

