×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jake ellzey | tiktok | ban | ccp

Rep. Ellzey to Newsmax: No Excuse for Any Lawmaker to Oppose TikTok Ban

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Monday, 27 March 2023 06:16 PM EDT

U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday there is no excuse for any lawmaker to be against banning TikTok, a social media app with more than 150 million American users that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Democrats such as Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have voiced their opposition to a nationwide ban of the app.

“They're clearly not reading the room when they're doing that,” Ellzey told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “TikTok is harvesting Americans’ information and patterns of life at all ages right now, and what they're doing is they're harvesting information about the future leaders, the future military members of our country and it's very, very dangerous.”

TikTok’s owner ByteDance is “subject to all the influence, guidance, and de facto control to which the Chinese Communist Party now subjects all PRC technology companies,” according to a report last week to Australia’s Senate Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media.

“Everything that the Communist Chinese Party does is a military operation, and it's a tracking system,” Ellzey said. “… You track patterns of life for a military enemy, and that's exactly what they're doing. So, when it comes to TikTok, they've got an entire three generations of Americans that they are gathering the information on for future malfeasance, and we need to ban TikTok right away.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday there is no excuse for any lawmaker to be against banning TikTok, a social media app with more than 150 million American users that has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
jake ellzey, tiktok, ban, ccp
271
2023-16-27
Monday, 27 March 2023 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved