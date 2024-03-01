W.Va. AG Morrisey to Newsmax: Time to Get Joe Biden Out With 25th Amendment

West Virginia GOP Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax on Friday that it's time for Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Joe Biden from office because his cognitive decline has made him a danger to U.S. national security.

"That's what the 25th Amendment is all about," Morrisey said during an appearance on "Newsline." "It's supposed to ensure that there is a competent person in place in the office of the presidency at all times, and to the extent that someone no longer is mentally competent to discharge the duties of the office, then he or she shouldn't be there.

"It's really that simple. I thought that the special counsel report really helped bring this issue home because if you have a special counsel saying that they'd be afraid to bring prosecution against Joe Biden because the person wouldn't be mentally competent enough to be convicted, then how on Earth is that same person mentally competent enough to discharge his duties as president? So, I think that you can't have it both ways if you're the Biden administration and this issue needs to be discussed more and more. It's very serious."

Morrisey emphasized that Harris is not the ideal occupant for the Oval Office, but said that Biden's removal takes precedence.

"Let me address something: No one wants Kamala Harris to be the president," he said. "But I think it's important that when you have someone who utterly can't perform from a mental perspective, that it's time to get that guy out of there."

When asked about reports that Biden can't function in meetings without the use of notecards and can't carry on a normal conversation without them, Morrisey said that's consistent with the president's public appearances.

"You see it in terms of the media appearances," he said. "You see it in terms of not remembering basic facts on the world stage. You see it in terms of the embarrassment of always walking in the wrong direction. You hear about it in terms of the private meetings.

"I think that the burden of whether President Biden is competent enough to serve as our president should now be shifted to the president himself. That's why I've called for Kamala Harris and the Cabinet to take the actions that they do. He has demonstrated, in plain view, what he's capable and not capable of doing. It's up to Biden and his doctors now to prove otherwise. It's crazy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com