Biden's Notecards Worrying Some Donors

President Joe Biden's use of notecards while participating in closed-door fundraisers or during calls with prescreened donors is raising concerns about his age, according to a new report.

Important: White House doctor makes stunning diagnosis of Biden’s brain issues, See More

Biden's advisers say the 81-year-old president uses notecards for detailed and technical questions, while still doing spontaneous Q&A sessions, reported Axios.

The use of the cards at staged sessions are leaving some donors wondering if he can hold up to the stresses of an extended presidential campaign or potential debates with former President Donald Trump, who at 77 is four years younger than him.

Several recent presidents, Trump included, have used teleprompters or crib notes while participating in public events, but donors are noticing that Biden is also using the notecards when speaking with donors privately.

Alert: Putin’s Revenge: He Wants to Destroy the Dollar, Are You Ready? See More

The Biden campaign dismissed concerns, pointing to "news that matters to the American people" with the 2024 election.

"Three IVF clinics in Alabama ceased operations out of fear of criminal prosecution by the state — all at the feet of Donald Trump," Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said, commenting on an Alabama court's ruling that frozen embryos are children.

Axios reports that Biden is using the notecards because his staff wants to be sure his fundraisers continue to be successful. The president's schedule has given his campaign and the Democratic National Committee a large cash advantage in advance of the November election.

Biden also expects to be prepped for almost all his meetings, having been in the Senate for 36 years and vice president for eight years.

Some donors, though, say that he continues to be an off-the-cuff speaker.

"He's always been an extemporaneous speaker, and he spoke off the cuff. Not scripted at all," said Fred Hochberg, a donor who was at a Manhattan fundraiser earlier this month. "I asked him about immigration and the border, and he talked about what's going on."

But the questions about the notecards come after a damaging report from Robert Hur, the special counsel in Biden's documents investigation, who described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Further, a Quinnipiac University poll released this week showed that two-thirds of voters think Biden is too old to serve as president, and 41% believe Trump is too old.

Doctor: Folks Over 65 Can Have Safe Sex! See More