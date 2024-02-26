×
Tags: impeach | 25th amendment | joe biden | ken buck

Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Consider 25th Amendment for Biden

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 08:34 PM EST

Impeaching President Joe Biden is not a good idea, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax Monday. Rather, he should be potentially removed via the 25th Amendment.

"I'm not big on impeachment because I don't see a high crime and misdemeanor," Buck told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." However, "I am big on this because Joe Biden walks up the stairs of Air Force One and stumbles. He walks around the White House aimlessly. People have to guide him."

Buck maintains that Biden has "lost the mental capacity … to govern," and that the purpose of the 25th Amendment is to deal with that type of situation.

"I believe that the Vice President [Kamala Harris] should hold a Cabinet meeting and find that he is not able to serve," Buck said. "That is a far more Constitutional and effective way of removing President Biden."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


