Tags: patrick morrisey | epa | electric vehicles

AG Morrisey to Newsmax: Biden EV Standards 'Devastating'

By    |   Sunday, 09 July 2023 12:56 PM EDT

The Biden administration's rule on vehicle pollution standards, introduced by the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, "is one of the more devastating ones" that the White House has released, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"These guys want to  try to force everyone to move to electric vehicles in such a short period of time, the power grid is never going to be able to sustain it," Morrisey, a Republican and candidate in the West Virginia gubernatorial race, said on Newsmax's "National Report." 

Further, the new rules mean an attack on the internal combustion engine, "which means you're going after affordable pickup trucks, which means you're going after rural America," said Morrisey. 

Morrisey and fellow GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky have written a scathing response to the EPA about the rules, and he said Sunday they think the matter "fits squarely" into the win his state had against the EPA in court last year. 

"If you're going to put such transformational effects into place such as forcing people to move to electric cars, that's a matter for Congress to get engaged in, not these unelected bureaucrats," said Morrisey. "We think this rule will ultimately go down in the courts."

But still, the administration is trying to push electric vehicle technology and force market-based change when it doesn't have the legal authority to act, and the consumer will pay a "very heavy price, potentially $10,000 more for each of these vehicles, and they're not going to get the savings back in terms of fuel economy for many years," the attorney general said. 

Meanwhile, Morrisey said he thinks that the push for electric vehicles is an "America last" strategy by the Biden administration that puts China first. 

"If you think about how we're going to have to source all the raw materials and the batteries that are needed to produce all these electric vehicles, here in the United States, we actually have a lot of opportunities if you just give it a little bit more time," he said. "But that's what happens when you don't rely on the markets and you forced these Draconian radical climate change policies upon the American economy. I think these guys are talking with a forked tongue and there's no way that anyone can explain it in a way that would work."

As a result, "American consumers are going to have to pay so much more, and this is on top of the inflation that we've seen in terms of the price of energy and food and goods and services," said Morrisey.  The Biden economy is a big mess, and there's only going to be more pain associated with it in upcoming years."

