Trump: EV Industry 'Horrible' for American Worker

During a speech to Michigan Republicans on Sunday, former President Donald Trump expressed his concerns about the electric vehicle industry, saying the state's auto industry is in danger under President Joe Biden's leadership.

"Biden is a catastrophe for Michigan, and his environmental extremism is heartless and disloyal and horrible for the American worker. And you're starting to see it," Trump said in a speech, according to The Hill.

"Driven by his ridiculous regulations, electric cars will kill more than half of U.S. auto jobs and decimate the suppliers that they decimated already — decimate the suppliers. And it's going to decimate your jobs. And it's going to decimate — more than anybody else — the state of Michigan," Trump added. "It's is going to be decimation. It's going to be at a level that that people can't even imagine.

"The state of Michigan is going to be decimation," he added. "It's going to be at a level that that people can't even imagine."

Trump also noted in his speech the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which he said created "tough new requirements to ensure more cars are made in American factories by American workers."

"And it's happening right here in Michigan," he continued. "And this had nothing to do with the Democrats. They're going to end it. They want every car to be all electric — except you don't make all electric cars too much. You know who does? China."