Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Ousting Speaker Would Bring 'Conservative Chaos'

By    |   Wednesday, 08 May 2024 11:44 AM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., would only cause "conservative chaos" in the Lower Chamber and "score points for the Democrats" ahead of the 2024 general election.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., met with Johnson twice this week on Monday and Tuesday, but refused to answer questions after the meetings about whether or not she still plans to force a vote on a motion to vacate the speaker's chair, only telling reporters that "the ball is in Mike Johnson's court," after she demanded several promises from the speaker.

Fallon said on "National Report" that the motion to oust Johnson is "not constructive," noting that "it was difficult enough in November," to elect Johnson after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced out last year.

Fallon said that if Greene's motion were to succeed, "All that would cause now is conservative chaos in the chamber and would really score points for the Democrats" just months before the general election in November.

He added, "I vowed when I came here that I wasn't going to do the bidding of the mainstream media, and I wasn't going to do the bidding of Democrats. I want to advance conservative legislation."

"Mike is our speaker," Fallon said, and added that "given the circumstances over the last six months, he's done a very good job and let's give him some runway to come … to fight for more conservative wins for the rest of this year."

