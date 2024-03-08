Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Dems Put Walls Everywhere, Except Border

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, mocked Democrats' strategy on border security in a Newsmax interview Friday, lampooning their reliance on walls for security in various contexts except on the U.S. border.

"I thought that Joe Biden and the Democrats didn't want to build walls. They wanted to build bridges, except when they felt threatened, and then they'd build big walls," Fallon told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They have them around the White House. They have them around their beach houses. They have them around their mansions."

Fallon also referenced the security measures implemented around the Capitol following the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"And of course, they had them around the Capitol after Jan. 6 in 2021, for I don't think it was six months, I used to say, but, you know, Miss [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi tear down this wall," Fallon said, referencing Ronald Reagan's famous line from the Cold War era, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

"But, yeah, they had them up last night [at the State of the Union address] because they wanted to feel safe, but they won't put them on the border with Mexico."

Fallon expressed frustration with the lack of border security measures despite what he described as a significant influx of illegal immigrants.

"We've just had 8.5 million people cross over the last three years under his [Biden's] tenure, and we don't even know who the vast majority of these people even are," Fallon said.

