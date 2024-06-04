Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Fauci 'a Bureaucratic Partisan Hack'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony before Congress this week shows that he was "a bureaucratic partisan hack" during his time in office.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who was appointed in 1984 during the Reagan Administration, testified before a House subcommittee on Monday where he faced questions about the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the government's response to the pandemic.

Fallon said on "Newsline," in reaction to Fauci's testimony, "This guy was just honestly a bureaucratic partisan hack, and that's unfortunate to say that, but it was true."

He added that "what's even scarier … is so many Americans almost exclusively on the left took everything he said as if it was … the word of God and it was ridiculous."

Fallon continued, "Now that we have data sets, four years later, we see like states, for instance, like California and Florida, [that] took very different approaches to the COVID outbreak. And yet we see now that per capita, they have this nearly the same instances of COVID cases, of COVID hospitalizations and COVID deaths. Same with New York and Texas" despite "very different approaches."

The congressman asked, "Why did these liberal states rob Americans of their right to earn a living and rob them of their liberty, and even worshiping the Almighty to the dictates of their own conscience?"

He went on to say that COVID-19 health restrictions were "a terrible overreaction" and "an infringement on freedom and liberty and that's why the left isn't talking about this. They don't want to, they just want to sweep it under the rug and pretend it never happened."

