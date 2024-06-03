Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Fauci 'Slick Talker Who Fooled America'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci "blamed everybody but himself" for the COVID-19 pandemic — both in origin and response — in testimony earlier in the day on Capitol Hill, adding that "the American people saw the slick talker who fooled America."

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert until leaving the government in 2022, was the face of "expertise" on policies to ostensibly keep Americans safe during the pandemic, with Comer calling him "the ultimate mad scientist."

"When asked about the mistakes he made with the policy decisions, from social distancing to mandatory vaccines, to masking for people 5 years or younger, he blamed the CDC. He blamed everyone but himself," Comer said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And I think the American people saw the slick talker who fooled America, who's probably done more harm to public education, he did more harm to our national debt and to our economy than any single human being in my lifetime.

"Hopefully, we can take his words today and continue to try to gather evidence and take steps to try to hold him in criminal wrongdoing, because I believe that the majority of Americans realize that Dr. Fauci made costly mistakes, he's lied about them, tried to cover it up," Comer added.

Further, Comer thinks that Fauci knows deep down that he was wrong a lot and about a lot of things regarding COVID.

"Dr. Fauci was the ultimate mad scientist. He was put on a pedestal. The media made him the greatest scientist in the history of America," Comer said. "Now, evidence proves that he made countless mistakes, and he tried to cover it up. He won't accept responsibility. And I think the American people saw that front and center today."

