Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Would 'Love to See' Fauci Jailed

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., who sits on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, told Newsmax on Monday that he would "love to see" Dr. Anthony Fauci "put in jail" for the damage he did to "our entire society" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, served as chief medical adviser to the president in 2021 and 2022 and was a key promoter of social distancing and COVID-19 vaccines.

In his first public appearance since stepping down as chief medical adviser, Fauci testified at a Monday hearing of the House COVID-19 panel.

"This is a guy who literally could be held in contempt because he's lied to us. This is a guy who's actually, in my opinion, cost people lives, and absolute consequences to their health, set our children back in school, helped us divide ourselves, and mistrust government from here on out," McCormick, who is also a medical doctor, said "Wake Up America."

"He's done tremendous damage to our entire society, and I would love to see the book thrown at him. I'd love to see him put in jail, I'd love to see him financially suffer, but I really depend on the Department of Justice for this, and that makes me have great doubt."

McCormick said the panel has retained lawyers who have read "literally 45,000 pages of emails," in preparation for Monday's hearing.

"I'm glad I'm not a lawyer. I hope we do hold him accountable," he said. "I hope we do hold him in contempt. I hope he is going to actually have some consequences in the future."

McCormick also said that Fauci admitting that the masks for children and social distancing were not based on science "is exactly what I'm worried about."

"This is what I hope, if nothing else, that we get out of these hearings," McCormick said. "The government will use any sort of emergency, any sort of dilemma, to grab more power, to actually take away something from us, the people.

"When the government gets to determine what's moral, what's right, what your medical conditions are treated with, whether you can travel, whether your business can be open or closed, or who you hire or fire, that is not American and that's what this fight is really about. And that's what we're trying to expose so it never happens again."

