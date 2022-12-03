Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Musk Confirming 'Worst Fears' Every Day

Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter is the "best $44 billion" that's been spent in recent history for the cause of free speech, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The fact that they're supposed to be this neutral town square and yet they were putting their thumb [on it] the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I mean, I've been shadowbanned We knew it. I mean, I've been shadowbanned for a decade or more, so I knew it was happening, but all of our worst fears and suspicions are being confirmed day after day."

Fallon compared the revelations of blocks on conservative speech to being like "cockroaches."

"When the lights come down and spotlight them they go into the corners and he's forcing them out," said Fallon. "I'm going to give a big salute to Elon on that … all Musk is doing with Twitter is just saying, 'I'm going to actually make it a neutral playing field. You're going to have voices from the left and voices from the right.' That's all I've ever asked for, and what any conservative wants. It's just a fair shake."

His comments come after Musk Friday night rolled out an internal probe into how Twitter handled the Hunter Biden laptop story through a thread by journalist Matt Taibbi, endorsed by Musk. It showed that leaked documents suggest the company disproportionately favored Democrats on content moderation before the billionaire took control.

Fallon also on Saturday discussed reports that failed Georgia gubernatorial Stacey Abrams has been lobbying President Joe Biden to become the head of the FCC, which her camp has denied, according to Fox Business.

"She has exactly the same amount of experience with FCC matters that she does in winning elections, which is zero," said Fallon. "The folks that are commissioners tend to have experience with the FCC."

The prospect of Abrams heading the agency would be "frightening," Fallon added, "because, for the left, dissent equals misinformation. If you do not agree with them, therefore you're not telling the truth, which is patently absurd."

Fallon also on Saturday discussed the recent Department of Defense audit, which revealed that for the fifth year, it still has not accounted for about 61% of its assets, reports Military.com.

"There are 170 million American households and 10 million were just burnt," said Fallon. "I can't believe when you have an audit of an agency that has $3.5 trillion in assets, 290 ships and 19,700 aircraft, 2.7 million personnel active and reserve, you can't account for 61% of that? I'd be upset if it was 6%. Where is it? In the cushions of the couch?"

Fallon said that as a member of the House Armed Services Committee he can't wait to get Defense officials under oath, because "this is stupefying. This is jaw-dropping. I couldn't even believe what I was reading."

The congressman also on Saturday discussed the COVID vaccine mandates for the military and noted that those rules are not only making recruiting difficult, but applications for the military academies have dropped.

"We know that there's plenty that didn't want to get [the vaccine]," said Fallon, adding that President Joe Biden wanted to dishonorably discharge members of the military who refused the shot.

"We fought against that and said if you're going to let them go, number one, we don't think you should let them go at all, but if you do, you cannot give them a dishonorable discharge," said Fallon. "That is absolutely absurd and ridiculous."

