Swastika Post Prompts Twitter to Suspend Ye

Swastika Post Prompts Twitter to Suspend Ye
Rapper Ye, formely known as Kanye West, at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York (AP/2015 file photo)

By    |   Friday, 02 December 2022 05:30 AM EST

Twitter suspended Ye’s account again Friday for violating the platform’s rules against “incitement to violence,” CEO Elon Musk said Friday.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, posted an image of a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a well-known Judaic symbol, CNBC reports.

The latest development follows months of offensive, erratic social media posts by Ye, whose Twitter account was first restricted in early October after a series of antisemitic rants. This occurred before Musk purchased Twitter on Oct. 28. At the time, Twitter removed suspended accounts.

Ye's antisemitic comments also got him banned from Instagram and caused him to lose profitable fashion deals with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue. CAA Talent Agency also dropped Ye.

Musk permitted West back onto Twitter in early November, and the divisive artist waited two weeks to posted his first tweet, on Nov. 20.

Ironically, Ye tweeted "Shalom," a Hebrew salutation that also means "peace."

In additional Ye news Thursday, Parler revealed that the rapper is no longer buying the social media platform.

Ye had offered to buy Parler in October. At the time, Ye and Parlement Technologies, which owns Parler, said the acquisition would be completed in the last three months of the year. The sale price and other details were not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


