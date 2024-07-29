Pastor Amanchukwu to Newsmax: Harris Exploits Her Racial Identity

Founder and president of IKNOWGOD.US, Pastor John Amanchukwu, voiced strong criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris during an appearance on Newsmax on Monday, accusing Harris of manipulating her racial identity for political gain.

"She has campaigned on the notion that she's Black when it best suits her, and she's Asian when it best suits her," he said on "Prime News."

Amanchukwu addressed what he perceives as a double standard in racial politics. He asserted, "If a person were to say that they were voting for President [Donald] Trump simply because he's white, one would say that's racist. But to be told that you have to vote for Kamala Harris because she's Black, that's racist as well, and she's not even Black."

The pastor also linked Harris to broader issues within the Democratic Party, criticizing the policies from the Biden administration and attributing their failures to Harris.

"But look at her record; the failed policies of the [Harris sic]-Biden administration should be laid at the feet of Kamala Harris. Regardless of who the candidate is going to be and who the nominee is going to be, the Democrat Party has destroyed America," he said.

Amanchukwu did not limit his criticisms to Harris alone but extended them to the Democratic Party's influence on American institutions, particularly schools. He pointed to recent controversies, stating, "Take a look at the Olympics. It was only a microcosm of what we have allowed in our American schools through transgenders going into the school system with hairy legs, with beards, and reading to our kids."

He concluded his remarks with a stark warning to those who support Democratic candidates, equating such support with endorsing the party's policies, which he views as harmful.

"If you support anyone in the Democrat Party that's running to be president, you are supporting that. And you, my friend, are senseless," Amanchukwu stated.

Throughout his appearance, Amanchukwu referenced biblical teachings to frame his arguments, citing, "The Bible tells us clearly that fear has torment, and that God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."

