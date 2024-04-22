Rabbis to Newsmax: Americans Should Reject Antisemitism

Two prominent rabbis told Newsmax on Monday that as Jews begin to celebrate Passover, Americans should be protesting the rise in antisemitism.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson, dean of the Meaningful Life Center, told "National Report" that the story of Passover involved the Egyptian pharaoh turning people against the Jews, while nobody protested, offers a lesson for contemporary times.

Jacobson was addressing the ongoing protests at Columbia University, causing in-person classes to be canceled and Jews fearful of visiting the campus.

"Why is the entire country not rising up?" Jacobson said. "Is it because it’s Jews? What happened if it was attack against Blacks? Or against Asians or other minorities? The lessons of Passover couldn’t be more relevant today."

Rabbi Yoel Gold, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor and the founder of Hashkifa.com, also called for the rejection of Columbia protests.

"Anyone who has any common sense or decency should stand up and protest the rise in antisemitism today," Gold said.

Jacobson and Gold urged Jews to not back down and to be proud of their Jewish identity.

"Whenever you’re facing a challenge, do not retreat," Jacobson said. "Let it make you stronger."

