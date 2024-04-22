Columbia Classes Go Virtual Before Passover Amid Protests

Anti-Israel demonstrations have forced Columbia University to announce that all classes Monday, the day Passover begins, will be virtual.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in a statement the decision was made to "deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps."

"During the coming days, a working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution," Shafik added.

On-campus demonstrations against Israel entered their sixth day Monday.

Passover, a major Jewish holiday, is set to begin Monday evening. Jewish student organizations increased security for their Passover events and services.

"Over the past days, there have been too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior on our campus," Shafik said in her statement. "Antisemitic language, like any other language that is used to hurt and frighten people, is unacceptable and appropriate action will be taken.

"We cannot have one group dictate terms and attempt to disrupt important milestones like graduation to advance their point of view. Let’s sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions."

The White House, New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams all have denounced calls for violence against Jews, CNN reported.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Sunday stepped up criticism of Columbia University’s "failed leadership" — calling for the ouster of the Ivy League school's president for putting Jewish students "at risk" amid pro-Palestine protests.

"While Columbia's failed leadership spent hundreds of hours preparing for this week's congressional hearing, it clearly was an attempt to cover up for their abject failure to enforce their own campus rules and protect Jewish students on campus," Stefanik charged.

The presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology failed to condemn on-campus antisemitism during a hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in December.

Two of the presidents, Harvard's Claudine Gay and the University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill, later resigned.

Shafik appeared before the committee on Wednesday and was met with strong pushback from Republican members of the panel.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., warned university leaders of consequences if they do not rein in the protests, CNN reported.

Demonstrations at Columbia have escalated since Shafik's appearance.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests have erupted all over the country amid the Israel-Hamas war, which began Oct. 7 when Palestinian terrorists invaded Israel and massacred more than 1,100 Israelis. Another 248 were taken hostage.