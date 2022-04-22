RNC's Paris Dennard to Newsmax: Americans Worry About Economy, Not Jan. 6

Claims made in a new book about the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, including comments about then-President Donald Trump and attributed to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — which the latter has denied — are just part of a promotion for the publication that comes at a time when Americans are far more concerned about inflation and the border crisis, Paris Dennard, the national spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said on Newsmax Friday.

"From the RNC perspective, we think the American people are more concerned about rising gas prices, inflation, and the wide-open border with the fentanyl that's pouring over it hurting and killing so many Americans," Dennard told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, "sits from his elite places" and lectures Americans not to feel sorry for themselves, but it's time for him to quit "making excuses" for his failures, said Dennard.

"The crisis that you have created that is wreaking havoc on our economy that is hurting so many Americans is making us the embarrassment of the global stage," said Dennard. "The reality is the American people are suffering because of the hands of Democrats policies coming from the White House and coming from the House and the Senate, controlled by Democrats."

Dennard added that such publications and claims won't help or hurt the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 and that he thinks that the committee is "fake."

"It's a joke," he said. "Everyone that knows that the things that they're doing are well beyond the scope of what it should be. It's not about justice. It's not about trying to find solutions. It's about doing something that is literally attacking innocent Americans who were nowhere near Washington, D.C."

He also said he thinks Wyoming's Republicans and the House Republican Conference, as well as the RNC, have all made their opinions clear on the participation of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the committee.

"Again, the American people aren't going to be focused on whatever this partisan committee has to decide and what they're focused on because they're not focused on getting at the truth or justice," Dennard said.

"They're focused on trying to relitigate Donald Trump and relitigate the 2020 election and trying to make it seem as if Republicans are not doing what we are doing, which is fighting for the American people ... Liz Cheney and all those on this commission should be ashamed of themselves for what they're doing."