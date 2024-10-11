Pamela Gross to Newsmax: Melania Trump 'Excited' to Tell Her Story

A former adviser to Melania Trump told Newsmax Friday the former first lady is focused on doing what's right and tuning out the naysayers.

Pamela Gross, who worked closely with Trump as a trusted adviser said on "Greg Kelly Reports," Friday, "[Trump] is joyous. She's standing with her husband. She's in support of her husband."

Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," came out this week, and Gross said the former first lady is very excited to be able to tell "her story in her words, the truth, and setting the record straight in the face of so much critique about her life from so-called experts — self-proclaimed experts who have used her and their accessibility, their access other over the years to write books, to start podcasts, to become famous, to have notoriety and relevance."

Gross said when she first joined Melania Trump at the White House, the former first lady told her, "'Don't read the negative press. Lock it out. They're never going to say anything nice about me. So we have to stay focused on doing what we believe is right.'

"That's who Mrs. Trump is. Those are her values, and she continues to move forward in that way," Gross said.

"I think it comes across in all her speeches, her public appearances. She's got this ease of grace and kindness that you can't pretend. You can't put it on. It shows through.

"And people all over the world have commented on it, who have met her, who have seen her, who have witnessed her and gotten to know her. And certainly what I love most about her is her authenticity and kindness."

