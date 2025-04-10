Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Time to Identify Cuts

House Republicans narrowly approved their budget framework on Thursday, which means the committees can "go to work and actually start identifying what those cuts are going to be," Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

"Energy and Commerce Committee has got to find over $880 billion worth of cuts, and what we think you saw this morning was commitment from the Senate that they are dedicated, committed to finding at least $1.5 trillion overall," Van Duyne said Thursday on "Newsline."

"So that's what a lot of us last night — we were here until about 10:30. We were in meetings with the speaker and leadership for 4½ hours, really trying to get a firm commitment that the House's numbers, and the House's dedication for cutting those spending cuts was going to be replicated by the senate."

House Speaker Mike Johnson worked into the night to satisfy party holdouts who had refused to vote for trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deeper cuts to federal spending.

On a House bill to prevent federal district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions, Van Duyne told Newsmax: "I'd like to see it codified."

"They are federal district court judges," she said. "They have the ability to be able to decide the fate of the people that are in front of them, not the ability to decide the fate of the entire country. These are rogue activist judges, and I think the legislation I'm supporting, and I voted for, proud to be able to move it forward. It does exactly that."

