Melania Trump Warns Americans of FBI's Threat

Former first lady Melania Trump issued a warning to all Americans that the Biden-Harris administration's FBI could threaten their Fourth Amendment rights that protect against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Trump used X on Saturday to post a video reminding users of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

"I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here, in America," the former first lady said in the video.

"The FBI invaded my home in Florida, and searched through my personal belongings. This is not just my story. It serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."

The video included images of the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the Constitution, and the Founding Fathers.

The video begins with a view of the Constitution, followed by the words: US Constitution Fourth Amendment. The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated."

On Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents from the Trump administration.

Bureau officials said they confiscated approximately 11,000 documents, which included more than 100 papers marked as classified and at least 18 marked "top secret," Newsweek reported.

In September 2022, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax his wife felt "very violated" that agents were in her bedroom.

"They go into a closet, they go through her dresses, and who knows what else?" the former president said on "Wake Up America." "And it wasn't left the way they found it … I think it's a disgrace that a thing like this could happen."

In another X post earlier this week, Melania Trump fanned the flames of conspiracy surrounding the assassination attempt on her husband, saying efforts need to be made to "uncover the truth."

"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," she said of the incident in July in Butler, Pennsylvania. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder: Why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?

"There's definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."

Melania Trump’s memoir, "Melania," will be published by Skyhorse and is due to be released Oct. 8.