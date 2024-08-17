Bondi to Newsmax: Merchan May Lock Up Trump in September

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed concerns on Newsmax that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump's sentencing in the Manhattan business records case, may try to imprison him when he appears in court on Sept. 18.

"You know, I was in court with him one day, and I have never seen a judge show such outward disdain for a defendant. He didn't even try to hide it. I think that's why he didn't want cameras in there," Bondi said during her appearance on Saturday. She claimed that Judge Merchan harbors a deep dislike for Trump, adding, "Judge Merchan despises Donald Trump, so, you know, he may try to lock him up. I don't even want to say that out loud because it's so outrageous, but he might."

Bondi further speculated that a potential imprisonment could benefit Vice President Kamala Harris and the broader Democrat establishment.

"Because then, you know what? Kamala Harris doesn't have to debate Donald Trump. But I think the American people can see through that," Bondi stated.

Newsweek reported Thursday that Andrew McCarthy, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, shared Bondi's concerns, stating that Merchan's actions may play into a broader strategy to discredit Trump.

"Judge Merchan will be helping Vice President Kamala Harris and the media-Democratic complex to label Trump a convicted felon sentenced to prison just weeks before Election Day," McCarthy commented.

In May, Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records. Trump has consistently denied the charges, claiming he is the target of political persecution. His legal team is expected to appeal the conviction.

Originally scheduled for July 11, Trump's sentencing was postponed to September 18 as Judge Merchan considers the potential impact of a Supreme Court ruling that granted Trump some presidential immunity for actions taken during his time in office. The delay has only intensified speculation about the outcome, with many Trump supporters fearing the worst.

