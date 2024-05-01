Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Gag Order Against Trump 'Absurd'

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Wednesday the gag order against former President Donald Trump in his Manhattan trial is unconstitutional.

Appearing on "Newsline," Bondi said prosecutors typically get gag orders, not the defendant.

"The rights belong to a defendant, which is President Trump," Bondi said. "It's his liberty at stake. Not the prosecutor."

Trump is charged with falsifying business records on a $130,000 payment to his former attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for paying porn star Stormy Daniels to stop saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied all charges and said the encounter never occurred.

Bondi pointed out Trump is under a gag order, while Cohen, expected to testify against Trump, goes on TikTok and lies about Trump.

"Yet President Trump can't defend himself," Bondi said. "Absurd."

Jurors are told to not listen to the news and read newspapers, so they wouldn't be seeing Trump's social media posts anyway, Bondi said. Bondi said the judge should've sequestered the jury if he was worried they would read Trump's posts.

"He didn't, and that's on him," Bondi said.

