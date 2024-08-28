WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pam bondi | censorship | deep state | zuckerberg | biden administration

Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Zuckerberg Proves Deep State Part of WH

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 08:48 PM EDT

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's admission this week that senior officials in the Biden administration pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 content during the pandemic shows absolutely that the deep state has been part of the Biden White House, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Bondi, also a former special adviser to Donald Trump, said Zuckerberg's revelations are "great for the American voters who didn't see what we all saw all along, but because Zuckerberg is saying it, now they finally believe it."

If not for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, "this would not have come out" even now, she said, which shows that Republicans have had to deal with the deep state — even within the Biden White House, which she said has been hiding information for a long time.

Zuckerberg's social media company was also warned ahead of the 2020 election by the FBI about a Russian disinformation campaign related to the Biden family and Burisma, which led to the news coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop being "demoted."

"Everyone was saying the Hunter Biden laptop was fake, that it wasn't real," Bondi said. "We knew it was real, but they were trying to hide it."

"Then you've got the mainstream media," who refused to report on the story and who cover everything up, she said.

"And now you got Big Tech. At least now the American people are seeing that they have been censored by Big Tech."

The Democrats, especially Vice President Kamala Harris, continue to try to hide away unpleasant facts by refusing almost all interviews, she said, and having them only with friendly media outlets and under conditions that are favorable to them.

Bondi said Democrats don't even want anyone to see the debate with former President Donald Trump, because Harris is "not going to be prepared, because it is all going to be about policy and [Democrats] can't answer for the failed policies of the past four years."

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 08:48 PM
