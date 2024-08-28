Harris Campaign Manager Directed Facebook Censorship

Recently revealed documents show that the current deputy campaign manager for Vice President Kamala Harris was formally the point person in the Biden White House who directed the digital censorship of conservative opposition.

It was reported Tuesday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had admitted to pressure from the Biden administration to censor posts the government found objectionable.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to Jim Jordan, head of the House of Representatives judiciary committee. "I believe the government pressure was wrong."

Rob Flaherty, now serving as a chief operative in Harris' presidential campaign, was previously the director of digital strategy in the White House under President Joe Biden. A document dated April, 14, 2021 from Flaherty to a redacted name at Facebook reveals a subject entitled "tucker", in reference to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The confidential letter reads: "Since we've been on the phone – the top post about vaccines today is tucker Carlson saying they don't work. Yesterday was Tomi Lehren [Lahren] saying she won't take one. This is exactly why I want to know what "Reduction" actually looks like – if "reduction "mean "pumping our most vaccine hesitant audience with tucker Carlson saying it doesn't work" then…I'm not sure it's reduction."

Responding to the mounting evidence that Big Tech has worked in conjunction with the Biden administration to censor dissenting voices, former President Donald Trump responded, "IT'S ALWAYS FAKE WITH KAMALA. WE'RE DOMINATING HER ON SOCIAL MEDIA, SO SHE MAKES UP A FAKE LIST OF HER NUMBERS VERSUS MY NUMBERS. ALL OF OUR ENGAGEMENT IS REAL AND ORGANIC, WHILE KAMALA HAS TO PAY FOR HER FAKE ENGAGEMENT."

Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, wrote: "This is a massive story. Kamala Harris's administration encouraged Facebook to censor information about Donald Trump. President Trump will fight for your ability to speak your mind. Kamala Harris would rather shut you up than persuade you. Some leader."

Speaking about Flaherty's contribution over the last several years, President Joe Biden said in 2023, "Under Rob's leadership, we've built the largest Office of Digital Strategy in history, and with it, a digital strategy and culture that brought people together instead of dividing them."