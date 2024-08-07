WATCH TV LIVE

John Jordan to Newsmax: Pakistani Plot Signals Broader Threats

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 08:15 PM EDT

The arrest of a Pakistani national for plotting to assassinate U.S. officials has raised alarm about potential broader threats, with a former naval intelligence officer warning that it could be a tactic to tie up American resources.

In a Wednesday interview on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," retired senior Naval intelligence officer John Jordan voiced significant concerns about the implications of a murder-for-hire plot targeting U.S. government officials. Jordan warned that the incident might be part of a larger strategy to strain American resources.

"Was this an effort to determine or tie up our resources to probe what we can or can't do for something else down the road?" Jordan asked. "That's what really concerns me."

"This one is perhaps more troubling and scary because this may be part of something broader," Jordan said.

Jordan's primary concern is that such plots, even if poorly executed, could serve a more strategic purpose by diverting American intelligence and counterintelligence efforts. This diversion could potentially leave the nation vulnerable to more significant threats.

A Pakistani national, 46-year-old Asif Merchant, was charged with plotting to assassinate current and former U.S. government officials, including former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee. The charges were revealed in documents unsealed on Tuesday, with CBS News reporting Merchant's alleged ties to Iran.

Merchant's arrest coincided with the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, though authorities have indicated there is no evidence linking Merchant's plan to that specific incident.

Jordan highlighted the stark differences between the plot involving the Pakistani national and the well-coordinated 9/11 attacks.

"Contrast this with 9/11. When the team that came in and did it was vetted, trained, and sent in beforehand. In this case, they send this guy in, and he's trying to round up shooters and killers here on target countries' soil, which is inherently dangerous," he explained.

According to Jordan, such a poorly executed plan is more likely to be detected by law enforcement and counterintelligence agencies.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

