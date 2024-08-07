Austrian Police Foil ISIS Plot to Hit Taylor Swift Concert

Austrian police foiled an Islamic State group-linked terrorist plot to attack Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna.

Two suspects, including a 19-year-old living with his parents near Vienna, were arrested on Wednesday following a raid at their residence, where various chemicals and substances were discovered, as reported by the Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, the New York Post reported.

The suspects allegedly were planning to target Swift's performances at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, where she is scheduled to play from Thursday to Saturday to sold-out audiences.

"The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory actions were detected," said Franz Ruf, Austrian director general for public safety.

Ruf confirmed that a "concrete threat has been averted," but authorities have not yet declared the concerts entirely safe. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether additional accomplices are involved in the plot.

The 19-year-old suspect, an Austrian national, reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in July. Both suspects are believed to have been radicalized online.

In response to the threat, security measures at the concerts have been significantly increased to ensure the safety of attendees.