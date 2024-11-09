Rep.-elect Mackenzie to Newsmax: 'Tall Task' to Flip Pa. Seat

It was a "tall task" to flip Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, but residents felt they were not being fairly and equally represented by incumbent Democrat Rep. Susan Wild in Congress, Rep.-elect Ryan Mackenzie said on Newsmax Saturday.

"When you're going up against an incumbent like that, historically, about 98% of incumbents get reelected in the U.S. House," the Pennsylvania Republican commented on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Only 2% are able to unseat somebody but we felt like we were not being fairly and equally represented by our current congresswoman at the time on all the major issues of the day, economics and inflation, a wide open southern border, and the chaos around the world."

The Lehigh Valley district was calling for change, he added.

"We believed that our campaign team believed that when we started it and then once we got out there, that message was resonating across the district, across all demographic lines, across party lines, and thankfully, the people responded on Election Day by showing up and voicing their opinion for change," Mackenzie said. "Now, we have to get to Washington, D.C., and start implementing some of these solutions."

Orientation for new members of Congress starts next Wednesday, and Mackenzie said that the election winners will be coming into an environment with President-elect Donald Trump in the White House and with a House and Senate that are in alignment.

With results not final in some states, the House majority has not yet been determined, but Mackenzie said that he has faith that Republicans will maintain control and House Speaker Mike Johnson will keep his seat.

"That's a good thing," he said "We have seen leadership out of him. He jumped into a difficult situation … he stepped up to the plate. We're excited to get back and have the majority, and I think there is going to be a lot more unity than you've seen in the past, just because, again, we know how serious these challenges are."

