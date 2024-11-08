Trump's Victory Showed Red Shift in 48 States

Donald Trump's victory Tuesday showed a red shift across the U.S., according to Associated Press data, the biggest shift for Republicans since Ronald Reagan won in 1980.

Seventy-one percent of U.S. states shifted more Republican in this election compared to 2016 when Trump first won.

For instance, while California remained solidly blue, 72% of counties shifted more right this year compared to the 2016 baseline, according to Axios.

Trump lost in New York, but he picked up 30.5% of New York City and 43.3% of the state, the most by any Republican presidential candidate since at least 1996, reports Bloomberg. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, won the lowest number of votes in Manhattan by a Democratic presidential nominee since Al Gore in 2000.

Trump won Florida, once a preeminent swing state that has increasingly slipped out of Democrats' grasp, as he made inroads with voters in the state's battleground areas.

In 2020, he won Florida with 51% of the vote to Joe Biden's 48%. In 2016, Trump won Florida with 49% to Hillary Clinton's 48%. This time around, he won with 56.1% to Harris' 42.9%.

Numbers in New Jersey were also surprising — Harris won the Garden State, but not by a lot. Her margin of victory — about 5 percentage points — was the closest for a Democrat White House contender since 1992, according to NJ.com. Trump lost the state by 14 and 16 points, respectively, in his last two races.

Trump also improved his margins in Connecticut even though Harris carried the state.

In Texas, Trump's gains along the U.S. border were the most for a Republican presidential candidate in at least 30 years, according to ProPublica.

He received more than 6.3 million votes in the state, more than any other candidate in presidential election history and almost 500,000 more than he received in 2020.