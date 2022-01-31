Dr. Oz to Newsmax: US Senate Campaign Has 'Pulse' of Pennsylvanians

Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax Monday that his U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania has the “pulse of the commonwealth.”

“Close to 1 million (Republican voters) in Pennsylvania will decide who their representative will be in the general election for the U. S. Senate. And these folks are speaking out,” Dr. Oz said during “The Greg Kelly Reports” Monday. “They're voting with their feet. They're coming out in cold, wintry, snowy evenings, joining us at these pop-up events.... People ask me questions about things that are bothering them. I get to get a biopsy, so to speak, of the state. I feel the pulse of what's going on in the commonwealth, and I understand more of what's happening with the wonderful denizens in Pennsylvania.”

The medical doctor and former television show host is running as a Republican against a field of more than a dozen other GOP candidates in the May 17 primary for the party’s nomination.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee coming from a similarly large field of candidates, according to Ballotpedia.

Oz said he is campaigning throughout the Keystone State, and loves being in front of large groups of people.

“You're seeing me barnstorming across western Pennsylvania, Greensburg was one of those photos up, in Erie, all the way down that Pittsburgh, and enjoying being with people, which is what I loved doing on the show, and I love doing as a doctor,” he said. “I love being able to get in front of folks and deal with the anxieties and the frustration they have.”

Oz, 61, said the people he meets are frustrated and anxious about a variety of issues including inflation, the labor shortage, and how parents are dealing with schools.

“Parents don’t feel like their values would be reflected to their own children,” he said. “We have a great opportunity in Pennsylvania because it's a bellwether for the entire country.”

He announced his candidacy the end of November in large part because of how politicized the COVID-19 had become, and the methods used by “the elites” to shape opinions about the virus.

“The reality of our challenges has crystallized during the pandemic. Over 750,000 in the United States have died from the virus, a devastating toll for families and communities,” Oz said in his announcement to run Nov. 30. “Many of those deaths were preventable. COVID-19 became an excuse for the government and elite thinkers who controlled the means of communication to suspend debate. Dissenting opinions from leading scholars were ridiculed and canceled so their ideas could not be disseminated.”

