×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mehmet oz | pennsylvania | helps | unconscious

Dr. Oz Aids Unconscious Man at Pa. Caucus Meeting

Dr. Oz Aids Unconscious Man at Pa. Caucus Meeting
Dr. Mehmet Oz. (Rob Kim/Getty for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

By    |   Saturday, 29 January 2022 05:43 PM

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in Pennsylvania, on Saturday rushed to the aid of a man who fell unconscious during a caucus meeting.

"I am a doctor first and always will be, so I responded immediately to a call for help when a nearby man collapsed. Following the lessons learned from a life in medicine, I did my job until EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital," Oz told TMZ.

According to reports, Oz, who was next to speak at a Pennsylvania Republican Caucus Meeting, rushed over to a man who appeared to suffer a seizure and tended to him until EMS arrived.

Sources say Oz got in touch with the man after the incident and learned he's in stable condition at a hospital.

This isn't the first Oz has helped a person in need. In March, he saved a man's life at an airport using CPR and a defibrillator.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in Pennsylvania, on Saturday rushed to the aid of a man who fell unconscious during a caucus meeting.
mehmet oz, pennsylvania, helps, unconscious
162
2022-43-29
Saturday, 29 January 2022 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved