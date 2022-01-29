Dr. Oz Aids Unconscious Man at Pa. Caucus Meeting

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in Pennsylvania, on Saturday rushed to the aid of a man who fell unconscious during a caucus meeting.

"I am a doctor first and always will be, so I responded immediately to a call for help when a nearby man collapsed. Following the lessons learned from a life in medicine, I did my job until EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital," Oz told TMZ.

According to reports, Oz, who was next to speak at a Pennsylvania Republican Caucus Meeting, rushed over to a man who appeared to suffer a seizure and tended to him until EMS arrived.

Sources say Oz got in touch with the man after the incident and learned he's in stable condition at a hospital.

This isn't the first Oz has helped a person in need. In March, he saved a man's life at an airport using CPR and a defibrillator.