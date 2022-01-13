Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Mandates Don't Work, Build Up 'Bad Will'

The Supreme Court was right in ruling Thursday to block President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Dr. Mehmet Oz told Newsmax, largely because such mandates are ineffective and only hurt efforts to persuade people to get immunized.

''I just don't see the merit,'' Oz said Thursday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''Mandates do not work. They don't motivate people. You can force people to do what they don't want to do, but you build up a lot of bad will with that, and you affect the ability for us to give advice in the future.''

The question should have never had to reach the high court, said Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

''They're not just on gargantuan businesses,'' said Oz, who is running as a Republican. ''We're talking about businesses with more than 100 people. It would have affected 80 million Americans. Think about that.

''A large part of the working force of America would have been affected by these, and these policies have failed over and over again. And the reason I say they should not have gotten to this point was as a doctor and as a scientist.''

The mandate affects getting schools, which have returned to remote learning, back to normal, he said.

''They end up shutting down businesses, especially small businesses, and the inconsistencies drive business owners crazy, as they do employees, because you can't decide what's supposed to be done to stay safe,'' he said.

A person's doctor is the best resource for advice about what to do, Oz said.

''Listen, I'm pro-vaccine. I've been vaccinated,'' he said. ''If you're older in America, you're vulnerable. You should get vaccinated. But that's my advice to you. Your local doctor should reinforce it, but it's your choice; it is your body.''

Oz also challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, to a debate on COVID strategy, saying Fauci has been wrong about mandates, the effectiveness of natural immunity and delays in getting therapeutics.

